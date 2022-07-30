yusuf-ali-turns-first-sod-of-professorial-suite-in-uniosun

The Chairman, Governing Council, Osun State University, Mallam Yusuf Ali SAN, on Thursday, flagged off the construction of a 10-block Peter Ishola Professorial Suite at the Ikire Campus of the University.

The suite is donated by a United States based philanthropist and entrepreneur, Mr. Peter Ishola, an indigene of Ile-Ife in Osun State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Ali tasked stakeholders and well meaning individuals in the society to contribute their quota to the development of the community.

The legal luminary maintained that the development of veritable institutions like the University is a joint task, which privileged individuals in the society can tap into, to fast-track the progress of the ivory towers.

“Universities across the world cannot solely provide the facilities it needs for rapid growth and development. It needs the support of not only those in power, but requisite stakeholders and well-to-do have a lot to do. One can have all the money in this world and not decide to give a kobo out, but if you decide to give out of the little you have, then you are worthy of note in the society.

“I commend Mr. Peter Ishola for agreeing to give back to his fatherland. We had issues with getting befitting suite for our Professors before now but with this, we are confident of having the needed offices required for accreditation by the National Universities Commission, NUC,” Ali stated.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Adebooye lauded the donor for extending his hands of philanthropy to the university, stating that the project is expected to be commissioned in five months.

Professor Adebooye also commended the facilitator of the project, Professor Muibi Opeloye, for the initiative and sought the support of other stakeholders in the college towards the successful completion of the facility in record time.

The Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi Lambeloye III, appreciated the efforts of the governing council and management of Osun State University, for keeping faith with its mandate of delivering qualitative education to students.

Oba Falabi also acknowledged the donor, while pledging the readiness of the leadership of the community to synergise, influence stakeholders and well meaning sons and daughters of Ikire, all in a bid to birth ideas that will benefit the university positively.

Earlier, the Provost, College of Humanities and Culture, Professor Temitope Balogun represented by Professor Emmanuel Ibiloye, commended Prof. Opeloye and the management of the university for granting the required support for the timely commencement of the project.

Balogun said the college and its stakeholders are not resting on their oars to ensure that the Ikire campus continues to witness unprecedented transformation and development, a feat made possible by the tireless commitment vis a vis support of the management.

Responding, the donor and CEO, Pena Healthcare System, Houston Texas USA, Mr. Peter Ishola expressed gratitude to God and the leadership of UNIOSUN, for allowing such initiatives to thrive.

Assuring that the project will be completed in record time, Mr. Ishola noted that giving is his own way of achieving his age-long personal goal of ensuring that the upcoming generation has the much needed access to improved aids for their self and societal development.

The event had a roll-call of dignitaries in attendance, including the Deputy Vice Chancellors (ARIP) and (Non-Academic), Professors Anthony Kola-Olusanya and Afeez Bello (Administration and Development), members of the governing council, management, Professors, Heads of Department, Staff, Students, members of Akire-in-council, among others.