Yul Edochie warns boys to stay off as he flaunts his teenage daughter

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media to warn boys to keep off his daughter who just 17 years old.

The Actor who has been in the news more often since his controversial decision to take a second wife, issued the warning while flaunting the beautiful girl on his page.

Sharing the photo, he wrote;

Omo leave am, I dey born fine children sha.


My 17yr old daughter @danielleyuledochie now going into 200 level in the University.


Beauty with brains.


I AM BLESSED AND GRATEFUL TO GOD.


.


PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Boys no near my house say you dey find her oo.

In related news, Judy Moghalu, the secondWife heaped praises on him just days after he unfollowed his first wife on Instagram.

Judy in her post, stated that Yul’s children are so lucky to have him as a father.

“God will continue to bless and uplift you cause he knows how beautiful and kind your heart is!


Your children are so lucky to have you as a father.” She wrote.

