yul-edochie-unfollows-his-first-wife,-may,-on-instagram-two-months-after-she-unfollowed-him-for-taking-a-second-wife

There seem to be trouble in the home of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his first wife, May Yul Edochie, as he has unfollowed her on photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram.

This comes two months after May also unfollowed him shortly after he announced news of his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, and revealed they’ve welcomed a son.

At the time, May expressed displeasure with her husband for betraying her trust and prayed to God to judge him and his new wife.

“May God judge you both,” the mother of four commented under his post.

However, Yul continued to act like all was well in their marriage and shared old videos of himself and May in happier times.

Recently, he also shared a video congratulating May and their son after they bagged an endorsement deal.

His posts sparked outrage from the army of disgruntled netizens who were enraged by his decision to marry a second wife and they dragged him to filth for wanting to identify with his first wife despite what he did to her.

Well, Yul Edochie has now succumbed to the heat he has been receiving online and unfollowed his wife on Instagram.

A quick glance at his Instagram page shows he has unfollowed May.