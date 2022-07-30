yul-edochie-berates-nollywood-actresses-accused-of-affair-with-apostle-johnson-suleman-after-they-condemned-him-for-taking-a-second-wife

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to mock the actresses who were accused of having affairs with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The actor, who fathered a child with a colleague and then married the actress as a second wife, opined that when he was the one in the news, they dragged him without verifying if the report was true and now that they are facing the same music, they are refusing to dance to its tune.

His post reads;

Okay e don reach una turn to collect una come know say gistlover dey carry unverified news, una say wetin concern gistlover inside people matter?

Una say Nigerians are quick to insult people without verifying story.

But una follow dey drag me since on top my own matter wey no concern una. Matter wey una no verify the cause.

Na lie o. No be now e go end o. Everybody must collect woto woto.

Anybody wey dem mention for apostle matter make una drag am well well.

Since we all want to be mad in this country.

My own be say, I even noticed that almost all the people mentioned have one thing in common. I will be back with that gist later.