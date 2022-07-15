ypp-manifesto-best-in-nigeria,-says-reps-candidate

By Uzoma Nzeagwu, Awka
15 July 2022 |
1:56 am
The Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for Ihiala Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections, Johnmary Maduakolam, has said the YPP manifesto is the best in Nigeria.
Maduakolam stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Ihiala, yesterday, insisting the party is passionately committed to human capital development.
He restated optimisim of emerging winner at the 2023 House of Representatives election in the state. Pointing out some of their programmes, he said: “YPP is aimed at creating job opportunities, alleviating poverty in the society, bringing up individuals from consumption to production, using public resources for the purpose it’s meant for.
“YPP believes in modern technology and training youths to be technology friendly.”
He added that the YPP’s philosophy of attracting development, good roads, health care, education, agriculture, entrepreneurial skill acquisitions and delivering of dividends of democracy to the teeming populace is mouthwatering.
