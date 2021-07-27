‘You’ve turned Aso Rock to APC headquarters’ — PDP governors hit Buhari – TheCable

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for “turning the presidential villa into the headquarters” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition party governors said Aso Rock has become a place where some “coerced PDP members are paraded at intervals”.

The governors made the comment in a communique issued after their meeting in Bauchi on Monday.

“The meeting condemned, once again, the use of underhand tactics to arm-twist some PDP Governors and other stakeholders to join the APC, a political party that has wrecked Nigeria’s economy, turned Nigeria into a killing field and has nothing to offer Nigerians but misery and bad governance,” the communique reads in part.

“The Governors condemned Mr President and APC for turning the Presidential Villa, that belongs to all Nigerians, into the new APC headquarters, where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.”

The PDP governors also called on the federal government to find solutions to the activities of bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

“On security of lives and properties, in addition to our earlier recommendations, it is time to bring the activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists to an end, through increased use of military equipment, traditional means of conflict resolution and technology for surveillance and the development of the political will to flush them out,” they said.

“Kidnapping, banditry and terrorism ARE NOT BUSINESS VENTURES as claimed by APC but heinous STATE CRIMES, that is destroying the Nigerian economy, the educational and social future of our children and causing significant social upheavals in society.”