You’ve to beg to survive in Sudan – Repatriated Nigerian laments

One of Nigerian returnees from Sudan has narrated her ordeal while seeking greener pastures.

The thirteen returnees arrived at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday on an Ethiopian Airline Aircraft, with flight number ET343.

They included five female adults and eight children (three female and five male) from Jigawa and Kano.

Amina Ibrahim, 60, from Kano State, and a mother of four, said she travelled to Sudan to search for greener pastures.

“I was a business woman before I left Nigeria with people’s N8 million debt with me.

“I went to Sudan to seek greener pastures, thinking that I will be able to get enough money to pay them back and continue with my business.

“In Sudan you have to beg before you can get money to eat. I really suffered,” Ibrahim said.