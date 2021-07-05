Home NEWS You’ve never heard ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ like this before
Billy Ray Cyrus performs during CNN's July 4th in America.

Billy Ray Cyrus performs during CNN's July 4th in America.

Billy Ray Cyrus performs his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart” with the New York Youth Symphony during CNN’s “Fourth in America Special.” The musicians learned the tune in 10 minutes.

Source: CNN

Billy Ray Cyrus performs his 1992 hit "Achy Breaky Heart" with the New York Youth Symphony during CNN's "Fourth in America Special." The musicians learned the tune in 10 minutes.

Source: CNN

