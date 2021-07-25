Bello has done and also doing what their parties failed to do over the years -Commissioner

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, says Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State cannot point to any development project he implemented for the benefit of the people.

As statement signed by the Assistant Director (Head of Unit) Publicity Department of PDP, Richard Ihediwa, and made available to newsmen on Sunday quoted Ologbondiyan as having said this during his tour of PDP formations in the state at the weekend.

He lamented that Governor Bello had “turned Kogi into the most backward state in the country, with infrastructural decay.”

“Yahaya Bello has done absolutely nothing to merit any form of commendation,” Ologbondiyan insisted.

He urged Bello to “utilise the resources of the people of Kogi State for their benefit, including infrastructural recovery as well as paying workers and pensioners.”

However, the state Commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, while reacting to the statement, said that the state government did not need to react when his Kabba people are already pointing to the massive road constructions in his home town.

He described Ologbondiyans statement as “reckless and false” who does not deserve the luxury of response from a serious government whose own people have seen the massive works going on in that part of the state and others.

“We thank his people in Kabba for coming out to point to the recklessly false statement by Ologbondiyan.

“His party recently said they were afraid of GYB ahead of 2023. So, they have possibly started hatching their plans. Unfortunately, they have started on a wrong note,” Fanwo noted.

“Continuing, he said, “When PDP was in power in Kogi, a governor refused to put electricity in his home town. GYB did it.

“In Ologbodiyan’s Senatorial District, GYB established the best rice mill in Nigeria, apart from other infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, water facilities and others.

“Today, over 200 communities are to be connected to the national grid in Kogi East in the next couple of months, as the project has reached 95 percent completion.

“Look at the massive road projects in Kabba, Omala, Olamaboro, Okene as well as healthcare infrastructure springing up everywhere.

“The Ganaja Junction Flyover is emerging into a masterpiece. We sympathise with Kola Ologbondiyan and his sinking party.

“Yahaya Bello has done and also doing what their parties failed to do over the years.”