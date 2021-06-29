YouTube TV adds premium 4K package, 5.1 surround sound – FlatpanelsHD

Google's live streaming service, YouTube TV, now offers 4K streaming and other new features at a $20/month premium. 5.1 surround sound will be available to all subscribers. 4K live sports As promised in February, YouTube TV now offers 4K streaming for live sports and content from networks like NBC and ESPN as well as on-demand content from FX, Discovery Networks, and Nat Geo. To enjoy 4K streaming YouTube TV subscribers must pay an additional $20 per month. The '4K Plus' package also includes offline viewing functionality and unlimited streams at home, up from three simultanesous streams in the base package. YouTube TV's 4K streaming is supported on select Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Hisense as well as consoles and streaming devices like Apple TV 4K, FireTV, Roku and PlayStation. A list of compatible devices can be found at the bottom. 5.1 surround to all subscribers In the coming weeks, YouTube TV will also roll out 5.1 surround sound, which will be available to all members on compatible devices such as Smart TVs. - "We’re adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for all YouTube TV members, which has been one of your biggest requests. This will start rolling out to select devices over the coming weeks," said Google 4K on YouTube TV 4K playback is only available on compatible devices: 4K Smart TVs - 4K Android TV models like Sony Bravia, Nvidia Shield, and others - Samsung, LG and HiSense 4K Smart TVs (2016 or later) 4K Streaming Devices connected to a 4K TV - Chromecast with Google TV - 4K Roku Streaming Devices - Apple TV 4K (2021) - PS4 Pro - Amazon Fire 4k Stick (1st Gen - 2018) 4K playback is available on select live and on-demand content from these networks: - Discovery - ESPN - FOX Sports - FX - Nat Geo - NBC Sports - Tastemade FlatpanelsHD