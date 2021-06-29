Home Technology YouTube TV adds 4K and offline downloads at US$20 premium – Digital TV Europe
Technology

YouTube TV adds 4K and offline downloads at US$20 premium – Digital TV Europe

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
youtube-tv-adds-4k-and-offline-downloads-at-us$20-premium-–-digital-tv-europe

YouTube TV, the cord-cutting OTT TV service from Google’s video platform of the same name, has introduced 4K viewing and offline downloads.

The oft-requested features are a part of YouTube TV’s new 4K Plus add-on, which will cost users an additional US$19.99 per month. YouTube is running a promotion for early adopters who will get the bolt-on for US$9.99 per month for the first year. 

The add-on also enables ‘unlimited’ concurrent streams for any device on a user’s home network, whereas that would normally be restricted to three devices. The limit still applies for devices outside of the home.

In a blog post, the company touted the availability of major sports in 4K from networks including NBC and ESPN, along with on-demand content in higher fidelity from FX, Discovery Networks and Tastemade.

Critics have noted that the cost of the add-on – which includes some features like 4K that are offered by rivals for no additional cost – effectively negates the purpose of the service which has a starting subscription cost of US$64.99 per month. 

Services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV were initially pitched as cheaper alternatives to expensive cable packages in the US, but with this addition making the former cost closer to US$100 than US$50, questions of value may begin to emerge. 

Announcing the new tier, chief product officer Neal Mohan said: “As a sports fan myself, I’ve been really excited about YouTube TV since we launched it a few years ago. YouTube TV not only offers all the content I love, but the team has continued to build new experiences that are changing the way people watch live TV.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

YouTube TV just added 4K streaming and offline...

Apex Legends Season 10: Leaked Images Reveal Possible...

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now officially available on...

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 release date, price, news...

How to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone...

Nvidia Shield TV users are angry about ads,...

Windows 11 includes new Dynamic Refresh Rate feature...

TomTom’s advanced mapping technology powers the all-new Nissan...

GTA 6 release date, settings and more; leakster...

Threedium Announces Inaugural List of the Top 50...

Leave a Reply