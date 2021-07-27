YouTube Star Tana Mongeau Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian Over Tristan Thompson Joke – Cinema Blend



Jul. 27. 2021





The Kardashian-Jenner family is well known for their relationship drama both in front of and behind the camera. Anyone who’s followed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship alone over the past several months knows that. However, Khloe Kardashian has also been engaged in an up and down relationship with on and off boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. As such, plenty of spectators have had thoughts on both celebrities. This includes YouTube star Tana Mongeau, who previously made a joke about Tristan Thompson. Now, the internet personality is issuing an apology for her remarks.

Back in June, it was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had broken up for the second time. Shortly after the news broke, Tana Mongeau tweeted that Thompson was “one of the first attendees” at her birthday party and posed the question, “like babe where’s true,” referring to his and Kardashian’s three-year-old daughter. Mongeau subsequently received backlash for mentioning True in the tweet. Kardashian herself saw the tweet and seemed to throw support towards Thompson, as she liked a reply that threw shade at Mongeau.

This is what caused Tana Mongeau to finally give a public apology for the message during an episode of her podcast, Cancelled with Tana Mongeau. She also shared her rationale behind making the comments:

I will apologize for [bringing up True Thompson]. I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father’s Day. … In hindsight, I shouldn’t have involved myself, and Khloe, I would like to take the time on this Cancelled podcast to apologize to you. I think you’re an amazing, powerful, strong woman who’s been through a lot. … Khloe, I’m sorry. Tristan, I’m sorry.

During the podcast, Tana Mongeau explained that she found it somewhat odd that Tristan Thompson would attend a party like hers without Kardashian during Father’s Day weekend. Mongeau and co-hosts Hunter Moreno and Brooke Schofield did, however, reason that he and Kardashian were likely broken up by that time.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson originally began dating back in 2016, and Kardashian would eventually give birth to their daughter in 2018, amid rumors that Thompson cheated on her during the pregnancy. The two would eventually break up in 2019 after Thompson was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple eventually reconciled by the summer of 2020, as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Near the end of this most recent leg of their relationship, Tristan Thompson was faced with another set of cheating allegations when Instagram model, Sydney Chase alleged that she’d had a fling with Thompson. The NBA player has since taken legal action in the situation.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson currently find themselves in an interesting position. There’s no telling whether the two might (once again) reconcile but, with Thompson calling out Lamar Odom for commenting on one of Kardashian’s thirst traps, at least one of them could be looking to try things again.