YouTube Premium Lite available in several European countries – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

A new tier of YouTube Premium is now available to select European users in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. YouTube Premium Lite costs €6,99 per month compared to €11,99 for the regular Premium version and offers one single functionality – ad-free viewing on mobile, desktop, smart TVs and consoles. You also get no ads in the YouTube Kids app.

Premium Lite is currently being tested and may arrive in more regions soon. It does not include YouTube Music, background playback on mobile or offline downloads found in the standard tier Premium subscription. YouTube also confirmed to The Verge that it’s planning on testing more subscription plans based on user feedback. If you live in one of the aforementioned countries, you can check out the new YouTube Premium Lite subscription via the source link below.

