YouTube Millionaires: Comedy-Focused Family ‘Tsuriki Show’ Shot To 3.5 Million Subscribers In 3 Months – Tubefilter

Welcome to YouTube Millionaires, where we profile channels that have recently crossed the one million subscriber mark. There are channels crossing this threshold every week, and each creator has a story to tell about YouTube success. Read previous installments here.

With this week’s YouTube Millionaires, we’re a bit late marking their millionth-subscriber milestone–but that’s only because they’re growing their audience at a breakneck pace, bringing in hundreds of thousands of new viewers each week.

Tsuriki Show is a four-person family based in Moldova, a small Eastern European country. Like many of our Creators on the Rise featurees and last week’s YouTube Millionaire, their channel took off when they began uploading content to YouTube‘s TikTok competitor, Shorts, in March.

By the end of April, their channel had 235,000 subscribers and had netted more than 400 million lifetime views. In May, their videos–a mix of comedy and lifestyle clips, all featuring peppy instrumental songs and no spoken words–collectively garnered more than one billion views. In June, they brought in 2.7 billion views. And thus far in July, Tsuriki Show’s content has generated a little over one billion views. Videos like This isn’t David Copperfield magic trick and Guess the sound challenge and The funniest prank have seen significant traffic on Shorts, with to-date view counts of 220 million, 178 million, and 128 million, respectively. In total, more than 50 of the roughly 500 videos they’ve posted since March have netted at least 30 million views each.

Of course, it isn’t just their view count that has grown. In June alone, Tsuriki Show added 1.8 million new subscribers, and in the first week of July, they added another 330,000.

For the family, this warm reception was a sign to make content creation their full-time focus, and to expand their efforts to other short video platforms. They now debut daily videos across Shorts, TikTok, where they have 2.7 million followers, and Snapchat‘s Spotlight.

Tubefilter: How does it feel to hit one million subscribers? What do you have to say to your fans?

Tsuriki Show: Reaching a million subscribers on YouTube is incredible! The sensations are comparable to when you dream about something very strongly and suddenly it comes true! I think anyone out there who has a dream will understand. To all of our fans, we would like to express our deep gratitude! We incredibly value each of them and try to take into account the interests of our subscribers. We and our fans are one big team, where absolutely everyone plays a particularly important role.

Tubefilter: Tell us a little about you! How did you meet? What did you do in the days before YouTube?

TS: We live in a small country, Moldova, whose population is only 3.5 million inhabitants, and before YouTube, our lives were completely different. I worked in a regular job in the civil service. And although I held a leading position, I always knew that it was not where I wanted to be in life. We can use clear and cloudy weather as an example of how YouTube has changed our lives: Before YouTube, the weather in our family was mostly “cloudy and it rained often,” but YouTube made its own adjustments to the weather reports, and now our family has a favorite season–summer!

Tubefilter: When and why did you start a YouTube channel?

TS: We decided to engage in YouTube back in 2017 and started with children’s content. We wanted to spend more time with our kids and saw YouTube as the right place to do that. We also always dreamed of being free–not tied to working and housing in one place. I wanted to travel and for our children to see what we did not see in our childhood.

Our dreams came true only after four long years! We did not give up, stubbornly pursued our goal, and finally the hour came when we were able to touch our dream! Only by making great joint efforts, we managed to find our niche, and although we have moved away from children’s content, we still continue to film with the whole family, which incredibly rallied us and made us closer.

Tubefilter: Why did you decide to focus on pranks and family-friendly content? What do you hope viewers take away from your content?

TS: It’s thanks to our fans and regular viewers that our content now features challenges and family humor. They give us the most practical advice and help us choose the right direction! Challenges and family content are something that every member of our family enjoys filming. It’s easy, fun, and exactly how we wanted to spend our days, all together!

Tubefilter: We see you’ve recently started uploading to YouTube Shorts. How has Shorts performed for you when it comes to finding an audience? Does it offer anything that YouTube’s main platform doesn’t? Why are Shorts good for your channel?

TS: Shorts became a new discovery for us on YouTube. Short videos are what was lacking on this site. Short videos turned the whole world upside down and, as strange as it may sound, gave more freedom to creators and viewers. Shorts opened a new chapter in our YouTube history, a new and incredibly interesting chapter, where we are beginning to feel more freedom and interaction with viewers! Perhaps many are tired of long videos on the homepage, while Shorts have breathed new life into YouTube. This is a symbiosis that was so necessary for everyone!

@tsuriki.family♬ original sound – tsuriki.family

Tubefilter: Is YouTube your full-time job? How often do you film? What does the average day look like for you?

TS: Today YouTube is not only our constant work, but the style and meaning of our life. It is what gives us freedom! Our content cheers people up, which means it makes millions of people a little happier. And nothing gives us more motivation than the smiles and kind comments from our audience. This is what charges us with tremendous and positive energy that helps us create creative, fun videos. Everyday we write scripts and make them reality, which often takes a whole day, but the price of these efforts is the feedback from our fans, so we are happy to do our work without thinking about time.

Tubefilter: Do you have any strategies for growing your audience? Have you noticed any particular kind of content getting more traction than others? Do you adjust what you film depending on how your viewers react?

TS: Of course, the most important aspect of growing and developing at YouTube is building strategies and tactics in the content creation process. At the moment, we already have 2 million subscribers, and we plan to multiply that number. In order to understand what kind of content attracts potential viewers, we carefully analyze published videos, read comments, and study analytics. We also actively maintain the Community section of YouTube, do polls, and thus closely interact with our audience, which additionally helps us to understand which direction it is better to move!

Tubefilter: How do you make your videos stand out amidst all the noise on YouTube?

TS: There are some simple rules that will make our videos stand out from millions of other videos. First, each participant should enjoy the process. If someone does it through force, then it is very likely such content is doomed to fail. The viewer cannot be fooled! And the second important rule is that content should be useful to society. If your content does not carry any meaning and benefit, then most likely it will not resonate with the audience. By following these two simple but very important rules, your videos will definitely stand out from millions of others.

Tubefilter: What’s your favorite part of making content on YouTube?

TS: For us, the most valuable thing about creating YouTube content is the process itself! There is a positive atmosphere that is present throughout the filming, and then again as the viewer evaluates the content. We enjoy making ourselves and the lives of millions of other people a little happier!

Tubefilter: Have you expanded your content and personal brand off YouTube at all? Launched any merch, a related business, a presence on another social platform…? Do you want to?

TS: At this stage, we are actively expanding our content and working on the creation of other genres. In addition to YouTube, we are successfully developing on TikTok, Yandex Zen, Instagram, and recently started our development with Snapchat (Spotlight). Every day, we monitor how social networks are developing and make a decision on where we should be!

Tubefilter: What’s next for you? Any plans looking to the future?

TS: Plans for the Tsuriki Show? The plans are grandiose! The main plan is to benefit society and understand the viewer’s needs more. We plan to develop further and don’t think about ever stopping!

Tsuriki Show is represented by BroadbandTV.

