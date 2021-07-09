Youths own the future but less equipped – Pastor Kumuyi

The founder of Deeper Life Bible Church who doubles as the Chancellor, Anchor University, Lagos, Pastor William Kumuyi, has lamented that youths who are projected as future leaders are not equipped academically to enable them unveil their potentials.

The renowned gospel preacher stated this on Friday during the maiden convocation ceremony and awards of first degrees and prizes at the institution in Lagos State Nigeria.

He said the major aim of establishing the university was to train the African youths as a means of empowering them to face their future as expected of them.

According to the man of God, millions of young people had their visions crashed through wrong and early marriage and its consequences, stressing that the university was aimed at tackling the menace of drug abuse and immortal lifestyle common amongst youths.

“According to the UN’s demographic projection, the median age in Africa for 102 is pegged at 19.8

“Beyond Africa, young people are very important demography of the world, they own the future but are less equipped for the future”.