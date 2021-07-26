youth’s-interest-in-library,-learning-declining,-aregbesola-laments

The former governor of the State of Osun and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has decried the attitude of the younger generation of not making judicious use of the library towards enhancing their knowledge.

Aregbesola said this at the inauguration of a library built in Akure Muslim College by the children of the first indigenous Chief Imam of Akure, late AbdulSalaam Alake in Akure, Ondo State.

The minister was worried that most youths had never been to a library before and then stressed that the modern education system is practically impossible without the library.

Aregbesola further said that the soul of education in any part of the world is a functioning library.

According to him, “Unfortunately our children don’t even know what a library is.

“Teachers only have enough time to introduce to students the subject, the actual learning will be drawn from the library resources and personal research.

“Education, both secular and religious is important to man.

“Religious education helps man to develop his personality and grow in the knowledge of and build his relationship with God.

“Religion without morality will lead to disaster. Religion with morality leads to spirituality. If you are spiritual, you cannot hate any other person regardless of what they do.”

At the event, a book titled ‘Imam AbdulSalaam Alake: His Life and Legacies’ was also launched in honour of the Imam.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu disclosed that the state government had prioritized education in the state.

In her reaction, the daughter of the late Chief Imam, Dr. Munirat Ogunlayi, explained that the library was built as part of the efforts of the family to contribute to the development of society.

Ogunlayi said “our dream is for the library to be a reference library in Ondo State if not in Nigeria.

“We’ll like to implore and work with the school and the Ministry of Education on proper management including deploying a professional Librarian to handle the proper management of the Library and instituting a system of conducting an annual audit to ensure books and items are always in place.”

She added that ” Accountability was a great quality of the industrious and hardworking see that we are all celebrating today, they only eat from the sweats of their labor, and we look forward to the stakeholders at all levels working with us to sustain my father’s legacy when it comes to accountability.”