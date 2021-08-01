Youths of Eleme local government area of Rivers State protesting the bad section of the East-West road on Sunday suspended their protests

The protest which lasted seven days had economic activities in the area grounded by the aggrieved youths.

The youths were demanding a federal government’s action on the failed portion of the road.

The suspension of the protest followed the arrival of the contractors at the site to commence repair works.

Addressing journalists at the protest ground, the Eleme local government chairman, Obarilomate Ollor who announced the suspension of the protest, warned that the youths will not hesitate to resume the protest if the federal government fails to live up to expectations.

“We had warned that this is supposed to be a warning protest, which has lasted for seven days, we do not intend to come back for this same issue, however, if the processes that have brought us out are not fulfilled within a reasonable time, then we have no option but to come back to this road.

“The Eleme people have suffered so much in the midst of plenty and we cannot rest and watch our people die when there is something we can still do”.

“Today we have seen the equipment and the contractors have told me that they have been asked to commence work and payment is ongoing and today being the 1st of August 2021 I want to say that as the executive chairman of this local government local and the chief security officer, I hereby declare this protest suspended because we want to be sure that the project will be carried out to its completion”.

“This is not the time for anybody to play gimmicks with the people of our local government”.