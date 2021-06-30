Youths attacking policemen to evade arrest of suspects – Oyo Police Commisioner raises alarm

Oyo State Police Command has raised the alarm that some youths are attacking some of its officers in order to evade arrest.

The state Commisioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, made this disclosure on Wednesday.

Onadeko in a statement issued by Public Relations Officer of the command, Adewale Osifeso, observed with grave dismay, the needless aggression and hostility towards officers and men of the force of the command by hoodlums while performing their lawful duties.

Osifeso in the statement made available to bioreports on Wednesday noted that some youths have been attacking policemen regarding arrest of criminal offenders in some areas in the state.

The police alleged that some youths on Tuesday 28th June attacked some policemen in Ajaawa in Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area in the state.

The police also claimed that a team of police investigators was attacked on 27th May by some angry youths.

Kidnapping: Police Commisioner, top officers storm Oluyole in search of abductors [PHOTOS]

The command, however, advised parents to warn their children against further attacks on policemen.

“On Tuesday, 28th June 2021, operatives of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit attached to FCIID while on lawful investigation activities to Ajaawa, Ogo-oluwa LGA Oyo State, were attacked by a group of disgruntled youths in a bid to help evade arrest.

“On Thursday, 27th May, 2021 a team of IRT/FIB on investigation activities were also attacked by disgruntled youths and hoodlums, who mobilized themselves enmasse to unleash mayhem on the officers and as well dispossess them off valuables.

“The intervention of the Command’s reinforcement team played rescue to the officers and recovery of their lost possessions.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to use this medium to urge Parents, Guardians and all at the apex of societal influence to strongly warn their wards against being used by criminals in scuttling the relative tranquility enjoyed in the state.

“While re-affirming the Command’s assurances to continually provide comprehensive security to the good people of the State, the Commissioner of Police wishes to state that the Command would not fold it’s hands in docile stupefaction while lives and properties are destroyed as heavy sanctions according to standard best practices would be meted out on any person or group(s) of persons who through their actions or inactions breaches public peace at any point and place in the state.

“Meanwhile, crime fighting effort is intensified in birthing a crime free Oyo state of our collective dreams.

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively.”

Suspected cultist escapes from Police, dive to death in Ilorin river