THE Independent National Electoral Commission, in Rivers State on Monday, announced the suspension of the physical aspect of its continuous voter registration exercise in nine Local Government Areas following protests by youths in the affected areas.

It however said the exercise which has commenced in other areas was going on smoothly.

According to the commission, the suspension of the exercise in the nine councils became inevitable because of the activities of youths protesting the deplorable Eleme section of the East-West Road.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Mark Usulor, said this in a statement in Port Harcourt.

The statement read in part, “However, due to the blockade on a stretch of the East-West Road by some persons, reportedly protesting the poor state of the road early this morning, the movement has been impeded along the route.

“As a result, some of our personnel and materials have been unable to arrive at some of the local government offices of INEC to commence the exercise.

“The affected local government areas are Andoni, Bonny, Eleme, Gokana, Khana, Ogu/Bolo, Okrika, Opibo/Nkoro and Tai.

“INEC Rivers State wishes to assure potential registrants in such local government areas that the exercise will commence in their locations later in the day and as soon as the situation permits.”

