youth-group-begs-inec-to-extend-pvc-registration-deadline

Ahead of the July 31, 2022 deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conclusion of the Continuous Voter Registration, a youth group has called for an extension, saying that it is mobilizing 200,000 residents in Bauchi and Gombe State to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Leader of the Khamis Darazo Movement, Khamis Musa who spoke to journalists shortly after a rally in Bauchi State, said hundreds of youths in the two states have not registered for their PVC because of the hectic nature of the registration and other challenges they are facing.

“The reason for this rally is because we have understood that over time, youths believe that their votes are not needed and do not count and we are here today to tell the youths that their votes count and that Nigerians should come out en-mass in 2023.”

“So I started mobilizing the youths because they have to be encouraged. Some have refused to do their PVC registration because of the hectic nature of the process, due to the challenges they encounter.

“Some of the challenges preventing the youths from registering include insecurity, lack of transportation, hunger, and loss of hope in the government to provide for them amongst others.

The only way the youths can change the leadership narratives of this nation is by obtaining their PVCs and unless that is done, they cannot see the change they so desire” he said

Khamis said the story of Nigeria will only change if Nigerians vote for credible, competent and God-fearing leaders, stressing that it can only be achieved if all Nigerians obtain their PVCs.

Also speaking, one of the youths called Shafi’u Babpha Azare commended the leader of the group, Khamis for being a mentor to youths in Bauchi and Gombe State.