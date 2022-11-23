Youssoufa Moukoko drops transfer hint amid Liverpool links

The Reds have been credited with an interest in signing the 17-year-old striker in the coming months.

Moukoko has impressed at Dortmund this term, scoring six goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

Moukoko’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and this has led to speculation swirling around the player’s future and a potential move in January.

Liverpool could sign the forward for a reduced fee in January or they could strike a pre-contract agreement from January first which would see him then sign for free next summer.

It has previously been reported that BVB would want £26.2m for Moukoko in the January window.

The player himself is also seemingly not too interested in staying at Dortmund, dropping a transfer hint in a recent press conference:

“I haven’t spoken to Hansi Flick about it at all yet. But then again, we’re not at BVB, we’re here with the national team at a World Cup,” Moukoko said in a press conference in Qatar.

“I feel very comfortable in Dortmund, I feel the confidence of the coach. You’ll find out in the end whether I decide to stay or not.”

England or France? Brazil or Argentina? Time is running out to make your picks in our 101 Great Goals £25k+ Tournament Survivor game!2022 World Cup: 101 best & funniest FIFA World Cup Fantasy team names

FIFA 2022 World Cup Fantasy: Top 10 forwards to sign

–