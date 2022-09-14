‘You’re Wearing Green Green’: Watch The Moment A Plus ‘Disrespected’ Nana Ama McBrown on Live Tv

Recent calls for Nana Ama McBrown’s resignation from Vision One presenter OB Nartey were made in response to her poor stewardship of the United Showbiz program.OB Nartet asserted that Nana Ama McBrown should receive thorough job training from the show’s producers and organizers since she exhibits blatant indications of inexperience.

And the way she responds to panelists when they act inappropriately on the show makes this clear, and Afia Schwar’s response last weekend on the show serves as strong confirmation of the general consensus.

Following social media criticism from last night, July 16, 2022, several internet users were surprised as to how Nana Ama McBrown, the host, could fall to the level of allowing Kwame A Plus to bully her.

Everything began when veteran actor Kwaku Twumasi expressed his displeasure at the incumbent NPP party’s complete disregard for the growth of the film industry and stakeholders in the industry.

Kwaku Twumasi was speaking, but a panelist named Kwame A Plus, who is known for his anti-corruption campaign was interfering with him.

As a result, Nana Ama Mcbrown tried to get A Plus to slow down, but A Plus continued talking during the live performance.

Some Ghanaians found his A Plus’s attitude on the show disrespectful especially to Nana Ama Mcbrown.

