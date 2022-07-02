Home NEWS You’re not a Brazilian legend – Lewis slams Neymar
You're not a Brazilian legend – Lewis slams Neymar

Darren Lewis has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, insisting that he is not a Brazilian legend.

Neymar has divided opinion with his antics on and off the pitch.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Lewis believes Neymar has not lived up to expectations in his career so far.

He said, “He’s not a legend, for me. He’s scored some good goals; he has been a good player.

“Listen, I have seen Brazilian footballers since 1982. I have seen Socrates, Eder, Falcao, Romario, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho. I can’t recall many. … or as many moments of genius from Neymar as I can from Romario, Bebeto, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo.”

He added: “So many others, even Juninho. I think Neymar has always had a huge amount of pressure on him, and I’m not necessarily sure he’s lived up to that pressure.”

