you’re-my-boy,-i’ll-help-you:-comedian-tells-davido-as-singer-plays-role-of-waiter-in-hilarious-comedy-skit

Davido has become the latest Nigerian singer to be featured in a comedy skit and it’s trending online

The singer was spotted with comedian Doyin popularly known as Vector The Wiper who played the role of a big man

Fans and followers of the Assurance crooner were excited as many hailed the comedian who featured him

Nigerian singer Davido recently showed his acting skills in a video that is currently trending on social media.

Comedian Doyin promises to help Davido in a comedy skit.

Photos: @viperthewiper

Source: Instagram

Davido, the comedian

In the video, the father of three played the role of a waiter. He was spotted dressed in a white t-shirt with a face cap on his head.

Davido had an apron around his neck and a small towel on his hand as he attended to the comedian Doyin who featured him in the skit.

As the Assurance crooner attended to Doyin, he hailed him as many Nigerian waiters do. In response to that, Doyin asked Davido if he knows that the singer is his boy.

When Davido nodded in the affirmative, the comedian said he would help him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

dave.vincent.182:

“David’s humility.”

mr_benz_17:

“Maddd Davido.”

edknineworld:

“Omo This one is big o.”

amazingblessings:

“I can’t wait ohh but viper this tension can kill person ohh. I really can’t wait.”

yung.bigii:

“Davido. omo you’re my boy Shey you know.”

Davido, the Golden Spike hitter

. earlier reported that the singer was invited to hit the Golden Spike, a ritual which is done before games held at the Mercedez Benz Stadium by MLS team Atlanta United.

Davido shared videos of the moment on his social media pages and it showed him and his manager Asa Asika at the stadium.

Donned in a t-shirt and trousers, the singer wore a cap as he climbed up a podium to hit the spike. While he was climbing, thousands of white people at the stadium were heard screaming happily.

Source: .