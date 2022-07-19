“You’re hypocrites” – Actress, Nkechi Blessing slams those criticizing celebrities for participating in politics (video)

Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing has slammed those castigating her female colleagues for actively participating in politics.

This follows the influx of celebrities into the political scene including the likes of Desmond Elliot, Banky W, and most recently, actresses, Tonto Dikeh, Funke Akindele and Caroline Danjuma.

Tonto Dikeh is the running mate of the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, while Funke Akindele also emerged as the deputy governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

Just yesterday, July 19, Caroline Danjuma announced that she has been chosen as the deputy governorship candidate for African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom state and pledged to serve the people of the state.

However, the reports have been met with mixed feelings from Nigerians as some people dragged them for delving into the politics when they are merely entertainers without experience in politics.

Reacting to the negative comments, Nkechi Blessing in a video shared on her social media page, tackled the critics for being double minded.

According to her, when a crisis occurs in the country, people are quick to call on celebrities to lend their voices to the cause and now that celebrities have decided to take the rein in politics, same people are criticizing them.

Watch her speak below: