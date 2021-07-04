‘You’re a man of principles’ — Oshiomhole hails Matawalle over defection to APC – TheCable

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has praised Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, for his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

TheCable had reported that Matawalle officially joined the APC on June 29.

In a statement made available to NAN on Saturday, Oshiomhole described Matawalle as a man of “courage, conscience, principles and honour”.

He said it was with great pleasure, relief and deep sense of personal satisfaction that he welcomed the governor to the APC.

“It takes a man of courage, conscience, principles and honour to make the long-awaited move, which not many politicians in our clime would have the audacity to undertake,” Oshiomhole said.

The former APC chairman added that he was absolutely confident that all APC stakeholders in Zamfara would welcome the governor with open arms, and accord him the well-earned respect that he deserves.

“I have for long looked forward to this day when you will reunite with the APC, your original party, so that the good works and impressive performance which the people of Zamfara enjoy under your administration will be accurately documented as legacies of APC,” he said.

“I am delighted that coming to the APC with your legion of supporters is not only a boost for our great party in terms of numbers, it brings on board our platform, a sound mind, accomplished administrator and proven performer who has won the admiration of the Zamfara people by virtue of exceptional leadership.”

On Thursday, Bola Tinubu, an APC chieftain, also commended Matawalle on his defection to the ruling party.