You’re a conman, I told you I’d smoke you out – Asari Dokubo mocks Nnamdi Kanu

Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant, has mocked Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, over his re-arrest by the federal government.

Recall that Dokubo had vowed to destroy Kanu, who he described as ‘evil’ and also accused him of defrauding Biafrans.

In his latest video, the ex-militant warlord claimed that the IPOB leader receives defence funds without giving account of his spending.

He also alleged that Kanu demanded payment from all Biafrans on a monthly basics to be part of the Biafra nation when actualized.

”Nnamdi Kanu, I promised you I will smoke you out. Your madness never start, this one wey start now na market he dey go. you have harmed biafrans and traded with us so much.

”You collect our money in the name of defence funds and you cannot give account.

”You are demanding that all Biafrans should pay money to you on monthly basis or they will not be allowed to enter Biafra. Doesn’t that make you a con man, an extortionist?

”You alleged that that you gave me N20 million, video doesn’t lie. When I stated it last year leading to election, you were so cowardly not to respond to me. You sent your followers to respond to me and they said a lot of things and I demanded the evidence that I demanded N20 million from you.

Biafra: Asari Dokubo linked to Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest by Buhari govt



“I have never been a member of IPOB, you gave me N20 million, tell us is it by bank transfer, is it by cash, who brought the cash to me? I’m waiting. Produce the evidence,” he challenged Nnamdi Kanu.

Dokubo, however, challenged Nnmadi Kanu to show Nigerians what he does for a living.

“Where are you working? Who is paying you? Where do you get the money to gallivant everywhere? Do you pick money? Do you print money? Or does money fall from heaven? You are a con man and a lair.

“You called me a pipeline contractor, yes we make billions. So which one are you doing?” he asked.

The fall out between the former Niger Delta warlord and Kanu was due to ideological differences on the push for the actualization of Biafra.

Following their fall out, Dokubo had created the Biafra Customary Government (BCG).