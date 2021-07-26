your-tweens-and-teens-still-need-you,-this-therapist-says

Psychologist John Duffy, author of “Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety,” practices in Chicago. He specializes in work with teens, parents, couples and families.

(CNN) Teens and tweens may not come out and tell you, but there is a lot they want you to know about their lives. Yes, sometimes adolescents have surly attitudes. However, they still need your help as allies, guides and consultants. Here are some of their thoughts I’ve gleaned from my teen and tween clients, along with guidance for parents.

I’m lonely and alone a lot

Your kids may seem engaged with their friends in person and online yet, from what I am directly hearing, there is an epidemic of loneliness among tweens and teens. Some of them go out alone in order to evade parental radar. Some claim to be Snapchatting or texting with friends when they are actually watching Netflix or listening to music in solitude.

Our teens and tweens need us to check in on them often. Make sure they are engaged with peers through groups, clubs or sports. I’m told that reliance on occasional get-togethers and online connections don’t fulfill their social needs.

QUICK TIP: Sit down with your child and watch their show or video with them, grab an earbud and listen to their music, or play their video game. Talk to them about their interests. Then, brainstorm ways they might pursue those interests with peers.