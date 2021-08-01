Your Horoscope This Week: August 1, 2021 – Refinery29

This week begins with a last quarter moon in Taurus and ends with a new moon in Leo. Despite the retrograde motion of both our outer planets, Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and several asteroids like Chiron, Pallas, and Juno, there’s a steady forward motion to the week. It begins slowly and quickens our hearts as it progresses, like a hike up a long and steep incline. At the summit, the new moon in Leo makes a square to Uranus in Taurus, and what we survey promises imminent change, despite the familiar landscape. Of course, a new moon in Leo isn’t interested in waiting for the universe to bring it all home. Instead, we’re invited to work toward what we envision and take pride in that work, and to call in what we want not with words but with actions.