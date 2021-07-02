Your Fourth Of July Weekend Horoscope: July 2-5, 2021 – Bustle

In this horoscope for the Fourth of July weekend, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

If you’re hoping to participate in the festivities for the Fourth of July weekend, it’s probably best to keep things simple as the skies aren’t looking too friendly. Although, Friday is one of the more chill days of the weekend, with the moon in Aries teaming up with chatty Mercury in Gemini. This planetary pairing makes the day good for being social.

Monday is also pretty laid-back, as the moon will be in Taurus and making nice with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo can be good for anything that soothes the mind and body, like sharing good food with people we love, especially with the Sun in nourishing Cancer.

However, with the kind of intensity that Saturday and Sunday are bringing, we might opt to stay home and rest or enjoy a low-profile barbecue so as to avoid any emotional fireworks. With the moon entering stubborn Taurus early Saturday morning, the moon will be battling it out with in-your-face Mars in Leo, cold Saturn in Aquarius, and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus well into Sunday afternoon. With Venus in passionate Leo also included in the fray, it will be difficult to get along with others.

The easiest way to navigate the tension this weekend? Pick and choose your battles and stay out of the drama. Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Spending a chilled-out weekend in your neighborhood with a friend or two is the best thing to do versus making over-the-top party or travel plans. Look for cheap or low-cost options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you’re hosting or planning a weekend gathering, take care that all the responsibility of hosting doesn’t fall on your shoulders. Asking for help or being receptive to it will improve the experience.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You can’t be everywhere at once. Keep that in mind this weekend, as you run the risk of spreading yourself too thin. Some alone time could be good for you. Take time to take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Flying solo might be the best way for you to go this weekend, as people could easily get under your skin. Try not to let FOMO have you saying yes to things you should be saying no to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not have tons of energy this weekend, making it necessary to rest. As much as you’d like to, you can’t be on all the time. Try not to take what others do or say too personally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You don’t always have to be right. Keep this in mind if you’re finding yourself in a petty squabble or unable to let go of your “my way or the highway” stance. Allow others to take the lead sometimes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be mindful of spending outside of your means this weekend, trying to impress or keep up with others. Your worth isn’t tied to what you have or who you’re with. Meanwhile, exercise your boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can’t please everyone. This is the message for you today. Sometimes it’s OK and necessary to be the “bad guy” in a situation, especially if it has to do with caring for yourself or speaking your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your heart could feel a bit heavy this weekend, which is why prioritizing your rest and nourishment is key. Putting your hands to work or moving your body can help you to beat stress or the blues.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If things are getting a little too heated between you and your partner, it might be best to step back for a bit and let the situation breathe. Hanging out with friends could be the heart opener you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Some family drama could get stirred up this weekend, or it’s possible that a parent could push your buttons. Know you have a choice in how you respond. Don’t take the bait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If your nerves are fried, it’s probably best to guard your peace of mind, as well as avoid the news or stressful situations right now. A quick getaway could help you find clarity and tranquility.