“Your Fire And Drive Has Always Inspired Me:” Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Greeting For Priyanka Chopra – NDTV Movies

Katrina Kaif shared this picture.(Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina Kaif extended birthday greetings to Priyanka

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Priyanka on her Instagram story

She complemented it with an adorable wish

New Delhi:

Actress Priyanka Chopra turned 39 today and her friend, actress Katrina Kaif, has the most adorable birthday greeting for her. Katrina Kaif marked Priyanka Chopra’s birthday with a special Instagram story. She shared an amazing solo picture of Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram story and complemented it with an even more amazing birthday wish. In her birthday note for Priyanka Chopra, Katrina recalled sharing dance classes with Priyanka. She remembered how she “used to dread dancing” after Priyanka. “From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after u,” she wrote. Katrina went on to share how Priyanka’s “fire and drive” have always inspired her. “Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life,” Katrina wrote. The actress also recalled going on “car rides and night outs” with Priyanka. “Some important car rides and night outs, every time we meet it’s always a blast – Keep riding higher and higher and May u always be blessed. Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra,” Katrina Kaif wrote in her birthday note.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra here:

Priyanka Chopra ringed into her 39th birthday in London, where she has been shooting for Russo Brothers’ Citadel. The birthday girl gave us a glimpse of how she is celebrating her special day. Priyanka marked the day by sharing two stunning pictures of herself dressed in a blue monokini. In the pictures, the global star can be seen soaking up the sun by a swimming pool.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s aforementioned pictures here:

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger. Besides Citadel, she will also be seen in Text For You and Matrix 4.