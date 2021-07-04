“Your fans will be thinking rubbish” – Tolani Baj reacts after Kiddwaya plants a kiss on her cheek (Video)

Controversial reality TV star, Tolani Baj pettily reacted to the kiss that was planted on her cheek by her colleague and fellow former housemate, Kiddwaya during the round-off of the Lockdown reunion that’d been airing for weeks.

The BB. Lockdown Reunion show met its end on Saturday, July 3, during which the ex-Big Brother . housemates took turns glancing at photos of their former selves hung on a wall of fame, which was from their first time in the house.

Tolani Baj who made a video capturing the moment, gushed over her present form compared to that of the photo on the wall and while she did that Kiddwaya made a cameo in her video where he planted a kiss on her cheek.

Stunned a little by his action, TBaj said, “Your fans will be thinking rubbish,”

Watch the video below,

In the early days of last year’s show, Tolani Baj and Ka3na gave fans the first “Verbal fight” and during one of the reunion episodes recently, TBaj said that if the self-acclaimed Boss-lady had stayed longer in the house, they would have fought everyday.

Tolani Baj said,