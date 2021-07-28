Your Daily Horoscope For July 28, 2021 – Bustle

In this daily horoscope for July 28, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The vibe is high today as the moon enters enthusiastic Aries early in the morning. Whenever the moon is in Aries, we usually feel more energized and active than usual. Plus, with the Aries moon teaming up with chatty Mercury and the confident sun, which are both in fun-loving Leo, the buoyant energy in the air will be hard to miss. As such, this is not only a great day for letting loose, it’s a great time for engaging in activities that require confidence, passion, and a pep in our step.

Meanwhile, lucky planet Jupiter, which is still retrograde, leaves compassionate Pisces and returns to community-oriented Aquarius. With Jupiter back in Aquarius, we can expect opportunities for growth and good fortune to come by way of our friends, community-driven efforts, and thinking on behalf of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your love life could get a little hotter as you could connect with someone new through a friend, social media, or a peer circle. Meanwhile, your creativity shines through today. Bask in the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could hit the jackpot with a business- or career-related decision when you go off a hunch or a gut feeling. On another note, some solitude and rest is needed if you want to up your game.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re encouraged to engage an activity or participate in a project that works to benefit your community or people in need. Pick a cause that you believe in and spread the goodwill.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Job hunting could lead you to a prime position, or at the very least, a promising lead or two. If you’re in the position to negotiate a salary, aim high as there’s a strong chance you’ll get a yes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might find yourself in the position to educate or entertain others today based on your area of expertise. You could also receive the chance to market yourself. Expect a positive outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

How can you best take care of your mental health and emotional well-being today? Let this be your top priority. That said, an ongoing health-related issue could improve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you have a partner, the two of you are called to do something together to bring more passion and lighthearted energy back to the connection. Single? You’ll find more fun with friends today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A staycation could give you the change of scenery you need to improve your productivity. On another note, if you’ve been working on developing a new skill, it’ll begin paying off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could attract a new admirer or romantic interest today either online or IRL by showing off something you know or striking up an interesting conversation. Your sense of humor is sexy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you have a home-related upgrade or repair you need to pay for, chances are that you can get the funds you need or find the right price. If selling or purchasing property, luck is on your side.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep your eyes and ears open today as the right opportunity could present itself through a chance connection or an impromptu conversation. If you want something, ask and you will receive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you want to get ahead in your professional life, it might be time to consider putting some funds toward a certification or course that can help you get there. Remember, you are an investment.