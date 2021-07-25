Young Thug Debuts New Track From Upcoming Album ‘Punk’ at Rolling Loud Miami – HYPEBEAST

During his performance at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday night, Young Thug previewed a new song and announced that his long-awaited album Punk will finally be released soon.

“Yo so listen,” the rapper said, commanding the crowd. “I’m about to put this album out, right? It’s called Punk. If I can perform something off of the album say hell yeah!”

Following the crowd’s roar, Thug began performing the new track, which he announced is called “Tik Tok.”

Thug has been teasing the release of Punk for almost two years, first revealing the new project in a cover story with The Fader in 2019. In the interview, he described the album as “most definitely touching music. It’s music that the world is going to embrace.” Further, Thug delved into the sentiment behind the record’s name, saying that the word “punk,” to him, “means brave, not self centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.”

Earlier this week, Thug landed on Belly’s new track “Better Believe,” slated to appear on the latter artist’s upcoming album See You Next Wednesday, alongside The Weeknd.