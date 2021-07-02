young-nigerian-man-storms-secondary-school,-causes-commotion-among-students-as-he-rains-cash-in-video

A young man has sent social media into mixed frenzy after causing commotion in a secondary school owing to his display

The man was seen in a video spraying cash in the air, much to the excitement of students who struggled to lay their hands on the flying notes

While many hailed him describing his act as generous, others thought it was a bad precedent he was setting for the young lads

A young man had a field day in a secondary school he had visited.

In a Facebook post he shared, the man identified as Noble threw wads of cash in the air and watched as the students scrambled to pick the flying notes.

Commotion ensued as the students struggled to pick the notes

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by incredible Noble

Source: Facebook

He made a second wave of cash spraying and this time, the students increased in number.

The school’s location wan’t disclosed.

Noble captioned the post:

“Same month today last year , I was in the school and know one even see my present talkless of appreciating it , So I decided to pay the same school a visit today #nobletotheworld.”

Mixed reactions trailed the act by the young man

While a section hailed his gesture, others frowned at it.

Oluwapelumi Omotosho reacted:

“God bless you bro.. but try to help them in another way… Help them with book’s uniform and other good things.. the money you spread not all of them we be able to benefit from it… Try another way bro.”

Michael Bassey commented:

“It’s good coming around but I don’t it’s nice u doing that…..I believe he gat the permit from the school authority bfr doing it. The school authority need to called to table for questions n concrete reasons….ye.”

Ken Bosco said:

“We are your fans and we are proud of you. We know you have a good heart but the way and manner you try to show it is no longer acceptable by the society. This is 21st Century and we won’t continue this way.

“Throwing money on students and causing locomotion among them is no longer a means of showing kindness.

“You can do better than that like, buying books for the students, uniforms, support in paying school fees or even offer a free training of your talent to the students. I know you want people to see but remember he that sow secretly, will reap openly.”

Two men make cash rain on pastors in church

Meanwhile, . previously reported that two young men had sprayed new notes on pastors in church.

After spraying some notes, the men kneeled before the prophets, dipped their hands into their bags for more bunches as they threw more into the offering basins.

Men believed to be either elders or pastors danced as some gathered the avalanche on the floor. A part of the video showed two full basins of money.

Nigerians on Twitter found the video quite hilarious as some said they just cannot imagine how they would react being in such an environment.

Source: .