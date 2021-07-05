young-nigerian-lady-gifts-shoes-to-poor-7-year-old-boy-who-wears-nylon-tied-sandals-to-school

A kindhearted woman has stunned a 7-year-old pupil who walked to school wearing nylon-tied sandals

The Nigerian lady, Osarugue Solomon, who had watched the boy got him a pair of shoes and extended the gesture to others in the school having a similar problem

Osarugue who interviewed the school kid gathered that he lived with his old grandmother who couldn’t afford him nice footwear as she lacked the financial wherewithal

A Nigerian lady has impacted the lives of school kids in a beautiful manner.

Osarugue Solomon, whose LinkedIn profile indicated that she is an educator, had first surprised a young schoolboy with a gift.

The young boy lived with his old grandmother

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Osarugue Solomon

She got him a pair of shoes as the 7-year-old Lagos pupil walked in nylon-tied sandals to school every day.

The lad reveals why he wears nylon-tied sandals to school

According to her, the lad revealed that he resides with his old grandmother who couldn’t afford nice sandals, forcing him to wear something a neighbour dumped in the bin.

The kindhearted lady also identified pupils who have the same footwear problems and replaced them with shoes.

On why she offered help, she wrote on LinkedIn:

“I believe Children can learn well if their primary basic needs are met.

“To me, I am just being a channel and hope for others to get inspired.

“According to a Wise saying, ‘It is not about how much you have, but your heart to add.

“This is my journey and I am so excited about it.”

Lady gifts shoes to students who walked barefooted to school

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian lady had got shoes for poor students who go to school barefooted.

Speaking about the work her NGO does on Twitter, she said:

“We normally give out 50 Uniforms and 50 sandals to selected pupils with bad uniforms and those without shoes. I later increased the number to 70 due to large number of children without shoes in all the schools.”

In her words:

“What I did during my break time yesterday. There are so many of them who attend classes without shoes . They trek miles barefooted. Light up a life.”

According to Abimbola, giving makes her fulfilled and she derives inexplicable happiness going the extra mile to make the pupils happy.

Source: .