young-man-who-emerged-unilag’s-overall-best-student-gets-15-prizes,-speaks-up-as-more-reactions-pour-in

The young man who emerged as the overall best student at UNILAG’s 51st convocation has thanked those who supported him

Ibrahim said with just a degree he was able to get 15 prizes and four different awards, revealing the convocation was a memorable one

The brilliant young man’s family and friends were at the event as they posed with him for photos

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young man, Ibrahim Alimi, whose news went viral days ago as he emerged as the best graduating student in both sciences and in the whole University of Lagos (UNILAG) has made some revelations.

He revealed that Wednesday, July 7, will always be a day to remember in his life. To achieve academic fame, the man had to pull off a CGPA of 4.98 out 5.0 at his department of mechanical engineering.

The man appreciated those who supported him.

Photo source: LinkedIn/Ibrahim Alimi

.

Many awards and prizes

With that, he was given four awards and 15 prizes. In a LinkedIn post, the man appreciated the support he got from his family, friends, classmates, and others who supported him during the journey.

Photos from the convocation show him in his graduation gown as he was presented with the plaques. In one of the snaps, the man showcased all the prizes’ certificates.

. compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Babajide Milton Macaulay said:

“Wonderful. Congratulations bro. Well done. Proud of you.”

Adedamilola Kolapo said:

“Congratulations.”

Ndugatuda Maxwell said:

“Woa. Terrific! Congrats man.”

Olalekan Clement Odutusin said:

“Fantastic! Congratulations Ibrahim.”

Awujoola Ridwan said:

“Great job.. congratulations.”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another UNILAG graduate won

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Francisca Ogechi Okwelehie, was praised for her great academic effort after she graduated with a 4.85 CGPA.

Ogechi said it has been God’s grace all the way. The graduate said she went for her masters and conquered it all.

After her impressive run in getting her second degree, the lady is considering going for a doctorate degree very soon. She attached two photos of herself in a graduation gown.

Source: .