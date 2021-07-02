young-man-sleeps-in-his-matriculation-gown-to-fully-enjoy-the-5k-he-paid-for-it



Posted by Lawrence A. on July 2, 2021



A Nigerian undergraduate identified as Malachy Chizoba, has gone viral on social media after he made the most of his matriculation gown which he rented with N5000.

He shared photos of himself using the matriculation gown to cook as well as sleep in his house. According to him, he cannot rent the gown for that amount and return it the same day

”How can I rent a gown of 5k for matriculation day and you expect me to return it same day. impossible” he wrote

See photos below ;

Categories: Viral