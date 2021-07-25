young-lady-thrills-people-with-superb-dance-skills,-her-video-goes-viral

- Another entertaining video has surfaced on the internet showing a young Mzansi girl strutting her stuff on the dance floor
- @Masego_ is encouraged by many people on the social media networking application to go further and ensure she becomes a professional dancer
- The video clip was posted on TikTok and the account holder says the beautiful song playing in the background has not been released yet
A young South African lady is receiving all the good praise on social media for her superb dancing skills. The stunning woman uploaded her video on a widely used social media platform.
@Masego_ is a TikTok account holder and says the song she is dancing to, Ungangibambi, has not been released yet but the moves have attracted her followers.
The video shows why Mzansi cannot wait for the song to be released and see the lady on television.
The post reads:
She’s amazing!
@User6217 said:
“I hope international TikTok doesn’t copy this and not give you credit.”
@Bxbyy said:
“Wena you made my morning. Yebo Masego.”
@OlwethuNodumo said:
“Dankie girl, we enjoy watching you dancing.”
@User7525 said:
“OMG, you are talented.”
@Nells040 said:
“Yebo yes mogirl, you can dance.”
@Mosala Khiba said:
“It’s the long hair for me.”
@Akhona Mazqhelekazi said:
“You should be on the next episode of Jiva.”
Another skilled female dancer
Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.
Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.
In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.
If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.
