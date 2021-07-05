young-lady-and-grandma-serve-family-goals-on-tiktok,-their-funny-video-cracks-people-up

A young lady and her grandmother have warmed hearts on social media with their funny TikTok video which has gone viral

They could be seen serving family goals in a playful manner as they asked their fans series of questions

Many social media users have reacted to the funny video as some urged the lady to take care of the old woman

A lady identified as Nantume Renz has got people talking on social media after a video of her with her grandma emerged.

In a TikTok video, the lady could seen telling her grandmother to repeat after her, to which the latter obliged.

The young lady and her granny served family goals on social media.

Photo credit: @nantumerenz/TikTok

.

Nantume said the following words, which her granny repeated:

“Hello, how are you? Have you eaten? I love you all.”

The duo could be seen sending kisses to their fans as they round off with the video.

Social media reacts

Nigerian journalist and activist Jack Vince took to his Facebook page to share the video. He wrote:

“That’s how tiktokers are giving their grand mama wahala on tiktok…”

Reacting, Nkechi Nemine-Ekaye said:

“Which kind wahala is this na?”

Godspower ILawo Monday commented:

“I keep replaying and replaying.”

