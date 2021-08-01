Young Avengers Fan Poster Brings Together MCU’s Newest Heroes – Screen Rant

A new Young Avengers fan poster assembles Marvel’s newest heroes, most of which have either been introduced or are about to be in the MCU.

A new Young Avengers fan poster assembles the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest heroes. In the wake of Avengers: Endgame—which wrapped up a handful of storylines— Marvel Studios’ Phase Four is the beginning of a new era for the MCU. The franchise has begun laying the foundation for new characters and major plotlines via small-screen outings on Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, introducing many characters who go on to form the Young Avengers in the comics.

Young Avengers rumors have persisted long before WandaVision’s premiere. Aside from Black Widow, all of Phase Four’s projects so far have introduced a member of the Young Avengers. Others have already been cast to appear in upcoming shows and movies. WandaVision featured Scarlet Witch’s children, Tommy/Speed (Jett Klyne) and Billy/Wiccan (Julian Hilliard), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Eli Bradley/Patriot (Elijah Richardson), and Loki gave us Kid Loki (Jack Veal)—a variant of Loki Tom Hiddleston’s character met in The Void. However, Kid Loki’s fate is currently unknown.

Artist Agt Design on Instagram recently shared a fan poster bringing together the prospective Young Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The poster depicts America Chavez, Hawkeye, Stature, Wiccan, Speed, Ms. Marvel, Iron Heart, Patriot, and Miles Morales/Spider-Man. Check it out below:

Of the characters in the poster (and not already mentioned), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) will inherit the mantle of Hawkeye in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) will appear in their own series. Additionally, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is set to appear in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before a grown Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton) debuts in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The only character unlikely to appear in the MCU is Miles Morales, who currently headlines Sony’s animated Into the Spider-Verse franchise. Given contractual issues regarding that character, and the spread-out arrivals of the rest, the Young Avengers are likely years away as Phase Four focuses on its multiverse arc set up in Loki.

It’s worth mentioning that Loki set up a key member of the Young Avengers, Iron Lad. In Loki’s season finale, the titular character(s) met He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror. When Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills He Who Remains, she liberates the Sacred Timeline, unleashing an infinite number of Kang’s upon the multiverse. In the comics, one of these variants learns of his evil destiny and travels back in time to chart a more heroic life for himself. Ultimately, this version of Nathaniel Richards becomes Iron Lad and founds the Young Avengers. It’s possible that this character could do the same in the MCU down the road. While a Young Avengers project isn’t confirmed to be in development at the moment, Marvel Studios is seemingly setting up these characters for a reason.

