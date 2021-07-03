It only took three decades, but here’s a new factoid about Nirvana that has nothing to do with the swimming baby obsessed with money. As revealed in the newest episode of his From Cradle to Stage series (the best show you’re not watching, BTW), Dave Grohl told a gobsmacked Pharrell Williams that his early drumming years were almost completely informed by ’70s and ’80s disco, a glittery dollop of intel that makes the Foo Fighters’ new alter egos seem so much more logical. “I’m the most basic fucking drummer. If you listen to Nevermind, I pulled so much stuff from the Gap Band and Cameo and Tony Thompson on every one of those songs,” Grohl explained, referring to the Chic member. “All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.” Seriously, just put on “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for ten seconds and close your eyes. Are those grunge drums or, hmmm, big disco flams?

Grohl also reminisced that, several years into rock stardom, he invited Thompson over to his home for a barbecue, where he told the now-deceased drummer just how much of an influence he’s been in his career. “I was like, ‘Man, I just want to thank you because I owe you so much. I’ve been ripping you off my whole life,’” Grohl said. “He goes, ‘I know.’” And now, so do we.