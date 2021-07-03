You’ll earn respect – Oshiomhole welcomes Gov Bello Matawalle to APC

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has welcomed Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to the ruling party.

Oshiomhole, in a letter personally signed and made available to journalists in Benin on Saturday, said it was with great pleasure, relief and deep sense of personal satisfaction that he welcomed Matawalle to the APC.

According to Oshiomhole, “It takes a man of courage, conscience, principles and honour to make the long-awaited move, which not many politicians in our clime would have the audacity to undertake.’’

The former Edo governor said that he was absolutely confident that all APC stakeholders in Zamfara would welcome Matawalle with open arms and accord the governor the well-earned respect that he richly deserved.

Oshiomhole said, “I’ve for long looked forward to this day when you’ll reunite with the APC, your original party, so that the good works and impressive performance which the people of Zamfara enjoy under your administration will be accurately documented as legacies of APC.

“I’m delighted that coming to the APC with your legion of supporters isn’t only a boost for our great party in terms of numbers.

“It brings on board our platform, a sound mind, accomplished administrator and proven performer who has won the admiration of the Zamfara people by virtue of exceptional leadership.

Recall that Matawalle dumped the PDP for the APC on June 29 at a rally which witnessed a mammoth crowd in Gusau.