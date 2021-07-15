Elago is known for its range of clever case designs for Apple’s devices, and its newest case designed for the Apple TV Siri Remote adds the one feature that Apple left out – Find My functionality.



With the ‌Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote R5 Case, there’s space to insert an AirTag at the back, which means that if you ever lose your remote, you can locate the AirTag that’s inside with the ‌Find My‌ app.

Priced at $15, the Elago Remote R5 Case is made from a thick layer of what the company calls premium silicone, which is designed to protect the remote from drops and other damage.

Elago says that the design of the R5 was modeled after its previous cases, but with the added AirTag holder functionality. With this case, all buttons remain accessible, including the ‌Siri‌ button on the side, which is protected by a silicone cover.

The ‌Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote R5 Case can be purchased from Amazon or from the Elago website for $14.99.