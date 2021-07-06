“You will never look like that girl on Instagram” – BBNaija star, Rico Swavey tells ladies

Big Brother . star and singer, Rico Swavey is of the opinion that majority of ladies, in reality look totally different from their photos on social media.

He urged his female fans to stop striving to look like their Instagram role models, as even the role models in reality do not look like the photos they share.

Sharing his opinion on Twitter, the reality star wrote,

“You will never look like that girl on Instagram. That girl on Instagram doesn’t even look like the girl on Instagram .”

See his post below,

In other news, Tokunbo Fakoya better known as Rico Swavey has showered praises on fellow BB. graduate, Nengi.

According to the reality star, Nengi is the most beautiful woman to ever grace the reality show and one of the prettiest Arica ever produced.

Rico praised the Bayelsa born former beauty queen for her humility despite being extremely beautiful and “hot”.