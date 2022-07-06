‘you-want-to-be-beheaded-too?’-ayodhya-seer-‘threatens’-director

AYODHYA: Terming the depiction of goddess Kali smoking a cigarette in the poster of a film titled “Kaali” as “highly objectionable”, a priest of Hanumangarhi temple in

Ayodhya

, Mahant Raju Das, threatened the filmmaker, Leena

Manimekalai

, with “dire consequences”. In a message directed at the filmmaker, he asked her whether “she, too, wanted her head separated from her body”.

He also urged Union home minister Amit Shah to take strict action against Manimekalai and impose a ban on the film.

In a 97-second video statement in Hindi, the mahant said, “The film is an insult to Sanatan Dharma and Hindu gods and goddesses, which is highly objectionable. I request home minister Amit Shah to take strict action against the filmmaker and impose a ban on the film.”

“In the trailer, Maa Kali is shown smoking a cigarette. Recently, when

Nupur Sharma

(former BJP spokesperson) said something right (remarks on

Prophet Muhammed

), there was much hue and cry across the country and even abroad,” he said.

“Aap sanatan dharm aur sanskriti ka mazaak udaoge? Kya chahte ho, tumhare bhi sar tan se judaa ho jayen? Yahi ichha hai kya aapki? (Will you now ridicule our religion and culture? Do you also want your head to be separated from your body? Is this what you want?),” he said.

“There is anger among seers. You still have time to seek forgiveness. If the film is not banned, the situation may go out of hand,” he warned.

Ayodhya SSP Prashant Varma said: “We are investigating the matter.”

