you-shall-be-a-strong-pillar:-rita-daniels-rains-powerful-prayers-on-grandson-as-he-celebrates-1st-birthday

Regina Daniels mum, Rita Daniels, has excitedly taken to social media to pray for her grandson, Munir as he turns one

The grandma shared a lovely photo of the one-year-old and prayed that he would be a source of pride to his parents and the world

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to wish her grandson a happy birthday

The filmmaker took to her Instagram page to pray for the little boy and also accompanied it with a lovely photo.

Photo credit: @rita.daniels06/@princemunirnwoko

Source: Instagram

Grandma prays for Munir

Rita’s post was filled with words of prayers for her grandchild. She prayed that he will be blessed with the goodness of the world.

She continued by wishing for divine protection over him as he continues to grow to conquer the world.

The filmmaker prayed that Munir will be a source of pride to his parents, the world and would most importantly be a strong pillar in the Ned Nwoko dynasty.

She also declared wisdom, understanding and grace over her grandson.

Excerpt from the actress’ post read:

“Happy birthday my adorable. May Almighty God bless you with all the goodness of the world. You shall be voice to the voiceless, a pride to your parents, your generation and the world at large. No man or woman born of a woman will hurt you. You shall be a strong pillar in NED NWOKO’s dynasty. You shall make your parents proud. There shall be no evil deposition in your life.”

Check out the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Rita Daniels

Fans and colleagues of the filmmaker took to the comment section to celebrate her grandchild.

Read some comments below:

Chachaekefaani:

“Happy birthday handsome little man.”

Nuella_njubigbo:

“Happy birthday cutie.”

_mimi65:

“Happy blessed birthday little one.”

Official_ewatomigold1:

“Happy birthday son, wish you long life and prosperity.”

Newtonkwofieaudre:

“Amen. Happy birthday champ.”

Regina Daniels’ parents show up for their grandson

Regina’s estranged parents put aside their differences as they came together to celebrate their grandson’s first birthday.

The billionaire wife was definitely happy and excited to see her parents put their differences aside for the sake of Munir.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, she shared a video of her parents who smiled at the camera as they stood side by side.

Source: .