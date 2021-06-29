“You shall be a strong pillar in NED NWOKO’s dynasty” – Rita Daniels prays for her grandson, Munir Ned Nwoko as he turns a new age (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko is celebrating his first birthday today and his grandmother, Rita Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

She shared the post with a powerful birthday prayer for her grandson, it reads ;

Happy birthday my adorable. May Almighty God bless you with all the goodness of the world. You shall be voice to the voiceless, a pride to your parents, your generation and the world at large. No man or woman born of a woman will hurt you. You shall be a strong pillar in NED NWOKO’s dynasty. You shall make your parents proud. There shall be no evil deposition in your life. May you always be Divinely protected. You shall continue to dwell in wisdom, knowledge, Understanding and grace of God Almighty. You shall never be a disappointment to your generations but a blessing to the entire human race. In Jesus Name AMEN!

See more photos below ;