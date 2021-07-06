You saved Nigeria from disintegration – Buhari to Nigerian Army

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Army for saving the country from disintegration and demonstrating a high level of professionalism in its operations.

Speaking at the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd), charged the Army to evolve new methods of winning the support and confidence of Nigerians.

He noted that his Government and the Nigerian People appreciate the noble sacrifices the military makes to safeguard the nation.

The President, however, charged the officers and men of the Nigerian Army to continue to collaborate and synergize with other security agencies in the country as well as friendly nations facing similar challenges in order to enhance your current efforts.

Restructuring will cause problems between Northern, Southern govs – Primate Ayodele

“The Nigerian Army has had a relatively long history dating back to (8367). Throughout the colonial era, the Army was used primarily for internal and for expeditionary operations.

”The Nigerian Army as part of the larger Armed Forces has continued to discharge its constitutional roles with great success.

“1 am happy to note that the joint effort, understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the Northeast has no doubt led to the decimation of some criminal elements in our society.

“This Government is also aware that some soldiers have lost their lives, some have sustained injuries and a significant number have been away from their families for long periods.

”Once again I send my condolences to the families of those who died in an effort to safeguard the sovereignty of our great nation. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

Biafra, Oduduwa: Nothing can stop Nigeria’s disintegration – Pastor Giwa tells Buhari

“I urge them to continue to abide by its ethics and to keep to its Rules of engagement while ensuring that human rights are respected in the conduct of military operations. I salute the courageous and gallant exploits of the personnel of the Nigerian Army,’ he said.