Home ENTERTAINMENT “You only become a man when you’ve been in a delivery room” – Davido’s DJ, Ecool says as he welcomes baby with his partner
ENTERTAINMENT

“You only become a man when you’ve been in a delivery room” – Davido’s DJ, Ecool says as he welcomes baby with his partner

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“you-only-become-a-man-when-you’ve-been-in-a-delivery-room”-–-davido’s-dj,-ecool-says-as-he-welcomes-baby-with-his-partner

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ebianga Ikpeme popularly known as DJ Ecool, has welcomed a child with his partner.

Davido's DJ, Ecool says

Ecool took to his official Instagram page to announce the birth of his first child and revealed that he thought “he was a man” before his partner gave birth.

According to him, his narrative changed after he joined his partner in the delivery room, only then did he realise that you only become a man when you’ve been in a delivery room.

DJ Ecool, who is the official DJ of popular singer, Davido, also attested to the fact that women are very strong.

See his post below,

In other news, stunning Nollywood actress, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and her husband have welcomed their second child.

The lovely actress took to her official Instagram page on Monday, August 2, to share a photo of the newborn in a romper with the inscription “worth the wait“.

The actress gave the photo the caption, “#GodisGood #AllTheTime”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Singer, Rotimi buys his first car and gifts...

“I am not a fraudster and not in...

Nigerian IG comedienne, Ada Jesus acquires new Honda...

“My own fans na to dey beg me...

I didn’t joke with strategic reading: Best graduating...

Edo language in Nigeria influenced the formation of...

Nigerian man gets fully funded scholarship to US...

Nigerian woman wins award for building software that...

Stubborn man clings to the front of a...

Reactions as Oyinbo businessman shares short resume job...

Leave a Reply