“You only become a man when you’ve been in a delivery room” – Davido’s DJ, Ecool says as he welcomes baby with his partner

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ebianga Ikpeme popularly known as DJ Ecool, has welcomed a child with his partner.

Ecool took to his official Instagram page to announce the birth of his first child and revealed that he thought “he was a man” before his partner gave birth.

According to him, his narrative changed after he joined his partner in the delivery room, only then did he realise that you only become a man when you’ve been in a delivery room.

DJ Ecool, who is the official DJ of popular singer, Davido, also attested to the fact that women are very strong.

See his post below,

In other news, stunning Nollywood actress, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and her husband have welcomed their second child.

The lovely actress took to her official Instagram page on Monday, August 2, to share a photo of the newborn in a romper with the inscription “worth the wait“.

The actress gave the photo the caption, “#GodisGood #AllTheTime”